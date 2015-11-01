Введите ваш ник на сайте
Главная
Меню
Балтика - Зенит Матчи РПЛ Новости Статьи Конкурс прогнозов
Нотифаи
Новости Календарь Турниры Трансляции Статьи Конкурс прогнозов Невидимка Рейтинг букмекеров
РПЛ Кубок России Первая лига Лига чемпионов Лига Европы Лига конференций АПЛ Серия А Примера Бундеслига Лига 1 Саудовская Аравия 2 лига. «Золото» 2 лига. «Серебро» 2 лига. Группа 1 2 лига. Группа 2 2 лига. Группа 3 2 лига. Группа 4 МФЛ Женская Суперлига Евро-2024 Кубок Америки Чемпионшип МЛС Турция Нидерланды Португалия Украина Казахстан Беларусь Узбекистан Все турниры
Спартак Зенит ЦСКА Локомотив Динамо Краснодар Реал Барселона Манчестер Сити Ливерпуль Манчестер Юнайтед Арсенал Бавария ПСЖ Челси Байер
Месси Роналду Мбаппе Холанд Беллингем Головин Миранчук Захарян
Мы Вконтакте Наш телеграм О нас
Уведомлений пока нет
Ваш комментарий оценили +1
На ваш комментарий ответили
Новости сайта
Получать уведомления о КП
Получать уведомления от “Невидимки”
На ваш блог подписались
Включить все настройки
Главные новости
Моя команда
    Все новости
    Все новости
    3
    теста для вас
    1 Угадаете финал Лиги чемпионов по фото?
    Угадаете финал Лиги чемпионов по фото?
    2 Кто выиграл больше трофеев из «Зенита» и ЦСКА?
    Кто выиграл больше трофеев из «Зенита» и ЦСКА?
    3 Вспомните главных героев дерби ЦСКА – «Спартак» по культовым моментам?
    Вспомните главных героев дерби ЦСКА – «Спартак» по культовым моментам?

    Как «Локомотив» опозорился в Краснодаре (Видео)


    0
    Голосов: 0
    01.11.2015 20:40
    «Кубань» в родных стенах раздавила «Локомотив» (6:2). Давайте взглянем, как это было.

    <p><em>«Кубань» в родных стенах раздавила «Локомотив» (6:2). Давайте взглянем, как это было.</em></p> <p>1:0 – Игнатьев, 4</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072816" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>2:0 – Мельгарехо, 14</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072838" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>3:0 – Армаш, 19</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072848" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>4:0 – Мельгарехо, 27</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072867" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:0 – Игнатьев, 38</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072884" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:1 - Ниассе, 64</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072988" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:2 - Коломейцев, 75</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8073050" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>6:2 - Шишкин (автогол), 90</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8073063" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong><a href="https:///online/81024" target="_blank">Текстовый онлайн матча</a></strong></p>
    Источник: Бомбардир.ру
    Фото: ФК "Кубань"
    Рейтинг: 0 Голосов: 0
    Рекомендуем
    Комментарии (13)
    Популярные
    Новые
    Первые
    Будьте дружелюбны и вежливы. Спасибо!
    Отправить
    ljrljr0505
    1446400710
    бывают игры, когда просто не прет.... а у соперника залетает все. Удачи ЛОКО в дальнейшем.
    Ответить
    belarus-gomel
    1446401055
    "сухой лист" от Игнатьева порадовал
    Ответить
    Joker Loko
    1446401388
    Честно говоря Локо должен был забивать так же 6 голов, Ниассе должен был 4 забивать, но это все отговорки....
    Ответить
    sergey_andreich
    1446402502
    Что тот, кто вел текстовую трансляцию необрозованный и бестактный идиот, что тот, кто озаглавил эту статью. А по игре, Локомотив должен был забивать 6, а то и 7 мячей. Такие игры бывают, у одной команды залетает все, у другой ничего. Главное сделать правильные выводы
    Ответить
    west29
    1446402584
    Локо надо забыть как страшный сон и готовится к игре с Бешикташем
    Ответить
    CSKA №1
    1446403451
    Претенденты куевы(((((!!!
    Ответить
    Flydis
    1446408857
    Неужели нельзя обзор голов одним целым видосом сделать ?
    Ответить
    taben
    1446446250
    Третье поражение подряд от команд ниже классом - это возмутительная система.
    Ответить
    Zeff
    1446459632
    Р-раз и посыпались. В этом вся суть Локомотива.
    Ответить
    Россия
    Мобильная версия
    Архив О нас Пользовательское соглашение
    18+