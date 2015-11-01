Как «Локомотив» опозорился в Краснодаре (Видео)

«Кубань» в родных стенах раздавила «Локомотив» (6:2). Давайте взглянем, как это было.
<p><em>«Кубань» в родных стенах раздавила «Локомотив» (6:2). Давайте взглянем, как это было.</em></p> <p>1:0 – Игнатьев, 4</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072816" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>2:0 – Мельгарехо, 14</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072838" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>3:0 – Армаш, 19</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072848" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>4:0 – Мельгарехо, 27</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072867" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:0 – Игнатьев, 38</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072884" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:1 - Ниассе, 64</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072988" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:2 - Коломейцев, 75</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8073050" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>6:2 - Шишкин (автогол), 90</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8073063" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong><a href="https:///online/81024" target="_blank">Текстовый онлайн матча</a></strong></p>
Источник: Бомбардир.ру
Фото: ФК "Кубань"