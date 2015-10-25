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Сумасшедший матч «Динамо» и «Спартака» (Видео)

<p><em>«Спартак» второй тур подряд выдает шедевральное зрелище, но если на прошлой неделе красно-белые проиграли «Локомотиву» (<a href="https:///online/81007" target="_blank">1:2</a>), то сегодня победили «Динамо» (<a href="https:///online/81013" target="_blank">3:2</a>). «Бомбардир» показывает все голы этой перестрелки.</em></p> <p><strong>1:0. 16-ая минута. Александр Кокорин</strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8055422" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong>1:1. 21-ая минута. Квинси Промес</strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8055430" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong>2:1. 66-ая минута. Павел Погребняк</strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8055591" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong>2:2. 68-ая минута. Денис Давыдов</strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8055598" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong>2:3. 90-ая минута. Квинси Промес</strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8055665" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p>

Россия. Премьер-лига Спартак Динамо Погребняк Павел Кокорин Александр Давыдов Денис Промес Квинси
Комментарии (4)
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Будьте дружелюбны и вежливы. Спасибо!
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azar800
1445781762
нас с победой хорошо когда хорошо
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Диктор
1445782148
Спасибо Промесу.
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takca
1445798978
С победой.
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