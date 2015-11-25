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  • ЦСКА – «Вольфсбург» – 0:2. Москвичи не сыграют в плей-офф Лиги чемпионов (ВИДЕО)

ЦСКА – «Вольфсбург» – 0:2. Москвичи не сыграют в плей-офф Лиги чемпионов (ВИДЕО)

<p><em>ЦСКА дома проиграл «Вольфсбургу» в матче пятого тура группового этапа Лиги чемпионов и не сыграет в матчах на выбывание. «Бомбардир» представляет голы и главные моменты противостояния.</em></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Выстрел Дзагоева</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121758" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Опасный удар Мусы</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121775" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Сэйв Акинфеева после удара Крузе</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121837" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong><span style="color:#FF8C00;">Акинфеев пропускает обидный гол</span></strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121871" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Шюррле оформляет окончательный счет</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121914" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Послематчевое интервью Леонида Слуцкого</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121940" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p>

Лига чемпионов Лига чемпионов ЦСКА Вольфсбург Акинфеев Игорь Дзагоев Алан Шюррле Андре Муса Ахмед
Комментарии (16)
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Будьте дружелюбны и вежливы. Спасибо!
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legendsofsails
1448477815
все стало на свои места.... вратарь сборной подтвердил свой антирекорд и мега глупость его присутствия в воротах продолжаться будет до бесконечности... жалко коняшек!
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Serjoga
1448477844
Акинфеев красавчик! В своем репертуаре! Ну не будет голов, так сам себе "привезет"!
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river31
1448478407
Первый мяч - лучше бы не трогал.
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BAIv
1448479483
обидно как то, зачем смотрел надеялся, без судей ноль цска
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mutabor0992
1448483727
Цска и в плей офф ЛЕ не будет играть.
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YurkeSpartak
1448484220
В который раз все беды от Игоря..... Если он тащит каждый 5 матч, а остальные 4 нервничает и зевает, то не нужен он. Ему нужен толчок для развития, создание конкуренции, а пока проглядывается только комплекс Бога. Хоть одно бы интервью дал, в котором брал бы вину на себя, а то все время только защитников ругает........
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pin_y
1448504104
обидно пролетели, но закономерно!!!!
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Дима1960
1448549816
Акинфееву надо поисповедываться и причастится.
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azar800
1448563024
все было хорошо пока не появился форвард Игорек! Лошара!
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2013
1448567225
Обидно не то, что ЦСКА не прошёл в ПлОф ЛЧ, а то что вряд-ли попадёт и в ЛЕ. Ведь очевидно, что делать ему в ЛЧ нечего. А вот успешно сыграть в ЛЕ - это не исключено. И выиграть ЛЕ, конечно не так круто, как ЛЧ, но в любом случае, это очень ценный футбольный трофей. И он по силам лучшим российским клубам.
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