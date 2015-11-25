ЦСКА – «Вольфсбург» – 0:2. Москвичи не сыграют в плей-офф Лиги чемпионов (ВИДЕО)

<p><em>ЦСКА дома проиграл «Вольфсбургу» в матче пятого тура группового этапа Лиги чемпионов и не сыграет в матчах на выбывание. «Бомбардир» представляет голы и главные моменты противостояния.</em></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Выстрел Дзагоева</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121758" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Опасный удар Мусы</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121775" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Сэйв Акинфеева после удара Крузе</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121837" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong><span style="color:#FF8C00;">Акинфеев пропускает обидный гол</span></strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121871" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Шюррле оформляет окончательный счет</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121914" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>Послематчевое интервью Леонида Слуцкого</strong></span></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8121940" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p>