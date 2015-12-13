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3 лучших гола матчей субботы

<p><em>Футбольный уик-энд начался с неожиданных результатов и множества забитых мячей. «Бомбардир» показывает самые красивые голы европейских полей.</em></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>3 место</strong></span></p> <p><strong>Игрок: </strong>Чичарито</p> <p><strong>Матч: <a href="https:///online/83844" target="_blank">"Байер" - "Боруссия М" - 5:0</a></strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8157092" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>2 место</strong></span></p> <p><strong>Игрок:</strong> Лионель Месси</p> <p><strong>Матч:</strong> <strong><a href="https:///online/84158" target="_blank">"Барселона" - "Депортиво" - 2:2</a></strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8156651" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><span style="color:#FF8C00;"><strong>1 место</strong></span></p> <p><strong>Игрок:</strong> Джуниор Станислас</p> <p><strong>Матч:</strong> <a href="https:///online/80275" target="_blank"><strong>"Борнмут" - "Манчестер Юнайтед" - 2:1</strong></a></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8156951" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><a href="https:///articles/450819" target="_blank"><strong>«Борнмут» – «Манчестер Юнайтед» – 2:1 (ВИДЕО)</strong></a></p>

Испания. Примера Испания Барселона Борнмут Байер Месси Лионель Станислас Джуниор Чичарито
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Майор Дзагоев
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Станислас настолько крут, что закрутил одновременно и в ворота Де Хеа, и в раму "Менхенгладбаха", причем во втором случае он трансформировался в Чичарито. Неплохо
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