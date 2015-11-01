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Как «Локомотив» опозорился в Краснодаре (Видео)

<p><em>«Кубань» в родных стенах раздавила «Локомотив» (6:2). Давайте взглянем, как это было.</em></p> <p>1:0 – Игнатьев, 4</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072816" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>2:0 – Мельгарехо, 14</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072838" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>3:0 – Армаш, 19</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072848" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>4:0 – Мельгарехо, 27</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072867" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:0 – Игнатьев, 38</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072884" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:1 - Ниассе, 64</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8072988" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>5:2 - Коломейцев, 75</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8073050" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p>6:2 - Шишкин (автогол), 90</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="405" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//rutube.ru/play/embed/8073063" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="720"></iframe></p> <p><strong><a href="https:///online/81024" target="_blank">Текстовый онлайн матча</a></strong></p>

Россия. Премьер-лига Кубань (ЛФЛ) Локомотив Игнатьев Владислав Коломейцев Александр Ткачев Сергей Армаш Игорь Мельгарехо Лоренцо Ниасс Умар
Комментарии (13)
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Будьте дружелюбны и вежливы. Спасибо!
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ljrljr0505
1446400710
бывают игры, когда просто не прет.... а у соперника залетает все. Удачи ЛОКО в дальнейшем.
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belarus-gomel
1446401055
"сухой лист" от Игнатьева порадовал
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Joker Loko
1446401388
Честно говоря Локо должен был забивать так же 6 голов, Ниассе должен был 4 забивать, но это все отговорки....
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sergey_andreich
1446402502
Что тот, кто вел текстовую трансляцию необрозованный и бестактный идиот, что тот, кто озаглавил эту статью. А по игре, Локомотив должен был забивать 6, а то и 7 мячей. Такие игры бывают, у одной команды залетает все, у другой ничего. Главное сделать правильные выводы
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west29
1446402584
Локо надо забыть как страшный сон и готовится к игре с Бешикташем
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CSKA №1
1446403451
Претенденты куевы(((((!!!
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Flydis
1446408857
Неужели нельзя обзор голов одним целым видосом сделать ?
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taben
1446446250
Третье поражение подряд от команд ниже классом - это возмутительная система.
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Zeff
1446459632
Р-раз и посыпались. В этом вся суть Локомотива.
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