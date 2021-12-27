Авторизация

    «Челси» – лучший клуб года по версии Globe Soccer Awards, Италия – лучшая сборная

    Названы победители в нескольких номинациях Globe Soccer Awards.

    Лучшим клубом 2021 года признан «Челси». Лучшей сборной стала Италия.

    • «Челси» в этом году стал победителем Лиги чемпионов.
    • Сборная Италии выиграла Евро-2020.

    Источник: Globe Soccer Awards

    27.12.2021 22:43
      Черкизовский Кот 1 час назад

      Кубок Европы - это весомо, но и возможное непопадание на ЧМ стоит учитывать тоже.

