«Челси» – лучший клуб года по версии Globe Soccer Awards, Италия – лучшая сборная

Названы победители в нескольких номинациях Globe Soccer Awards.

Лучшим клубом 2021 года признан «Челси». Лучшей сборной стала Италия.

Known affectionately as “The Pensioners”, Chelsea is also called “The Pride of London”, as they are the only London club to have won the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/bvaYpARGKM