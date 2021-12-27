«Челси» – лучший клуб года по версии Globe Soccer Awards, Италия – лучшая сборная

Кубок Европы - это весомо, но и возможное непопадание на ЧМ стоит учитывать тоже.
Названы победители в нескольких номинациях Globe Soccer Awards.
Лучшим клубом 2021 года признан «Челси». Лучшей сборной стала Италия.
- «Челси» в этом году стал победителем Лиги чемпионов.
- Сборная Италии выиграла Евро-2020.
