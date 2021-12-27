Доннарумма – вратарь года по версии Globe Soccer Awards, Бонуччи – лучший защитник, Манчини – тренер

Названы победители в нескольких номинациях Globe Soccer Awards.

Награды лучшему вратарю, защитнику и тренеру 2021 года получили представители сборной Италии, выигравшей Евро-2020.

Goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma is famous for making the game-winning save that made Italy the winners in the European Championship. In fact, he also played more minutes than any player in the competition. pic.twitter.com/7TSIqfUF6o — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021

Known for his remarkable tackling skills and his ability to win aerial duels, Leonardo Bonucci is currently one of Juventus’ strongest players, as well as having been crucial to Italy’s success in UEFA Euro 2020. pic.twitter.com/o560v7o0S3 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021