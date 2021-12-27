Авторизация

    Доннарумма – вратарь года по версии Globe Soccer Awards, Бонуччи – лучший защитник, Манчини – тренер

    Названы победители в нескольких номинациях Globe Soccer Awards.

    Награды лучшему вратарю, защитнику и тренеру 2021 года получили представители сборной Италии, выигравшей Евро-2020.

    Новый проект о спорте от команды «Бомбардира»: главные темы, лучшие сюжеты – и ничего лишнего

    Источник: Globe Soccer Awards

    Сегодня, 21:28
