Введите ваш ник на сайте
Главная
Меню
РПЛ ФНЛ Матчи Новости Конкурс прогнозов
Нотифаи
Бонусы букмекеров Новости Календарь Турниры Трансляции Статьи Конкурс прогнозов Прогнозы на футбол Рейтинг букмекеров Трансферы Рейтинг ФИФА Рейтинг УЕФА
РПЛ 2026/2027 в прямом эфире «Матч ТВ»
РПЛ FONBET Кубок России PARI Первая лига Лига чемпионов Лига Европы Лига конференций АПЛ Примера Серия А Бундеслига Лига 1 Саудовская Аравия 2 лига. «Золото» 2 лига. «Серебро» 2 лига. Группа 1 2 лига. Группа 2 2 лига. Группа 3 2 лига. Группа 4 МФЛ Украина Казахстан Беларусь Турция МЛС Португалия Нидерланды Бразилия Все турниры
Спартак Зенит ЦСКА Локомотив Динамо Краснодар Реал Барселона Манчестер Сити Ливерпуль Манчестер Юнайтед Арсенал Бавария ПСЖ Челси Все команды
Сафонов Батраков Месси Роналду Мбаппе Головин Миранчук Все игроки
Рейтинг пользователей Наш бот О нас
Уведомлений пока нет
Ваш комментарий оценили +1
На ваш комментарий ответили
Новости сайта
Получать уведомления о КП
На ваш блог подписались
Включить все настройки
Введите больше 2-х символов

Россия – Черногория – 2:0. Фоторепортаж

<p><em>Сборная России на родном поле уверенно обыграла Черногорию (2:0) в рамках отборочного матча к ЧЕ-2016 и вышла <a href="https:///articles/445169" target="_blank">в финальную часть турнира</a>. «Бомбардир» показывает главные моменты этого противостояния через фотообъектив.</em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720276_IMG_9046 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720367_AD7D9393 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720183_AD7D0095 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720199_AD7D0183 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720210_AD7D0257 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720231_AD7D0296 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720297_AD7D0290 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720325_AD7D9715 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720344_AD7D9560 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720419_AD7D9959 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720442_AD7D9981 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720471_IMG_9016 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720493_AD7D9746 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720256_AD7D0371 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720511_AD7D0486 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><em><img alt="" src="/images/upload/1444720541_AD7D0553 copy.jpg" style="height:480px; width:720px" /></em></p> <p><a href="https:///articles/445179" target="_blank"><strong>Умницы и умники. Как сборная России наконец-то не облажалась</strong></a></p> <p><a href="https:///articles/445076" target="_blank"><strong>Самый любимый игрок сборной России. Рейтинг читателей «Бомбардира»</strong></a></p>

Отборочные матчи к ЧЕ-2016 Европа Россия Черногория Денисов Игорь Дзюба Артем Кузьмин Олег Комбаров Дмитрий Смолов Федор Широков Роман Дзагоев Алан Кокорин Александр Шатов Олег Кашчелан Младен Слуцкий Леонид
Комментарии (1)
Популярные
Новые
Первые
Будьте дружелюбны и вежливы. Спасибо!
Отправить
nadimmm1988
1444825108
Конечно же хочется чтоб все у нашей сборной было хорошо...,но как показало время эта сборная в ближайшее время не сможет выиграть чего либо.
Ответить
Главные новости
Футболисты «Акрона» плакали после ничьей с «Краснодаром»
22:46
1
«Это просто ужас»: легенда «Спартака» раскритиковал поступок Кордобы
22:31
6
«Хорошо, что сравняли»: Мусаев прокомментировал ничью «Краснодара» с «Акроном»
22:18
3
Видео«Русский рай»: фанаты «Галатасарая» вывесили баннер в честь Батракова
22:09
Результативная передача Батракова принесла «Галатасараю» победу над «Коджаэлиспором»
21:58
1
ВидеоКордоба картинно упал в матче с «Акроном»
21:41
10
РПЛ. «Краснодар» спас очко в домашнем матче с «Акроном» (1:1)
21:33
57
Максименко поговоркой отреагировал на оскорбительные кричалки Лещука и Лунева про «Спартак»
21:23
5
Директор «Спартака» дал информацию о новом контракте Барко
20:57
2
АПЛ. «Манчестер Сити» в меньшинстве победил «МЮ» (1:0) благодаря Холанду
20:26
Все новости
Архив О нас Пользовательское соглашение Правила Политика сайта
18+